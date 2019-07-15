Levitate Music Festival 2019: Sunday Recap

Just as golden hour hit, Michael Franti and Spearhead got onto the stage.

They truly knew how to connect with the audience. Even before the band got on stage, they set a countdown timer while playing Earth, Wind, and Fire’s “September.” It was a great mood setter, as young children and their parents alike danced to the iconic tune.

To begin their set, Franti showcased a video love letter to his son Taj. Advocating love and peace despite the sadness in our current world, the songs they played reflected his positive outlook.

The way Franti connected to the show-goers was truly heartwarming to watch. Not only did he sing the chorus of "The Sound of Sunshine" with a seventeen year old fan, but he also jumped into the crowd to everyone's delight.