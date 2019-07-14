Levitate Music Festival 2019: Saturday Recap

The first artist we got a chance to see was St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Even though it was nearing 6 o'clock, the heat was still blazing strong. Nonetheless, devoted fans and curious show-goers gathered around the Stoke Stage for the soul band.

As the announcer stated, "Please welcome, St. Paul and the Broken Bones," the eight piece band got straight into their set. Lead singer Paul Janeway made an incredible entrance: he was sporting a sparkly floor length gown, despite the hot weather. It almost stole the whole show, if not for Janeway's incredible vocals. He easily belted out high note after high not, and the audience could not get enough.

Not only did Janeway make sure the show-goers were comfortable, but he also took care of his band mates. He introduced each member, emphasizing the place they got their start in: Alabama.