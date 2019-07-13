Levitate Music Festival 2019: Friday Recap

As if the sky itself knew Blackberry Smoke was up, the light rain let up just in time for their set.

The band, hailing from Atlanta, GA, jumped straight into their set with "Lord Strike Me Dead." They sported long hair, long beards, and snazzy sunglasses, radiating the rock and roll energy so many of the crowd desired. They casually interacted with the audience, asking "how you doin," to which we hooted and yelled at every lull in a song. Everyone was having a great time: I saw so many dads dancing with frat dudes!