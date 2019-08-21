Labor Day Live

WERS is celebrating Labor Day with one last summer kick: Listen for Labor Day Live starting this Friday on 88.9!

Tune in for live sets this weekend from your favorite WERS musicians. We'll bring you incredible concert energy, perfect for you final summer party! Labor Day Live will take place this weekend on 88-9 WERS.

Look forward to: 

1 live set of music per hour starting at 4pm Friday 8/30

Each set will feature 4 or 5 great live songs from all sorts of WERS favorites: Brandi Carlile, The Pixies, Lake Street Dive, and more!

 

Live sets will air start 4pm on Friday, Saturday & Sunday and will air all day Monday (9/2).

