JUST ANNOUNCED: Standing Room Only: Kitchen Kickline

On October 3rd and 4th , WERS will host an on-air celebration, called Standing Room Only: Kitchen Kickline , marking what would have been the start of the Fall 2020 Boston theater season.

In partnership with Greater Boston Stage Company, Moonbox Productions, New Repertory Theater, SpeakEasy Stage, Voices of Hope, and Wheelock Family Theater, this broadcast event will feature live, at-home performances from each of these companies.

Join us as we raise up our voices – along with those of our community – in an outright refusal of physical distance getting in the way of enjoying all that Boston theater has to offer.