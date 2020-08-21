JUST ANNOUNCED: Standing Room Only: Kitchen Kickline

Graphics by Nicole Bae
On October 3rd and 4th, WERS will host an on-air celebration, called Standing Room Only: Kitchen Kickline, marking what would have been the start of the Fall 2020 Boston theater season.
In partnership with Greater Boston Stage Company, Moonbox Productions, New Repertory Theater, SpeakEasy Stage, Voices of Hope, and Wheelock Family Theater, this broadcast event will feature live, at-home performances from each of these companies.
Join us as we raise up our voices – along with those of our community – in an outright refusal of physical distance getting in the way of enjoying all that Boston theater has to offer.
In addition to on-air performances from some of our favorite local theaters, Phil Jones will be hosting a roundtable discussion on the future of the local theater scene in the face of COVID-19. Moderated by Emerson College’s Annie Levy, Artistic Director of Emerson Stage, this conversation will stream on Facebook and cover topics such as keeping the spirit of theater alive during quarantine, considerations for reopening in 2021, and the future of theater in a post-COVID world.
thank you to our sponsors!
The Standing Room Only: Kitchen Kickline and moderated roundtable discussion are made possible thanks to the support of Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, David Leiwant, and WERS sustaining members.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact our Associate Director of Underwriting and Corporate Support, Ali Dorman Fernandez.
Stay up to date with the SRO: Kitchen Kickline
Join our Standing Room Only: Stage Door Facebook group! This group lets you interact with your fellow SRO listeners, get behind the scenes content, plus chat about all things musical theatre!
About Standing Room Only:
Standing Room Only (SRO) is the only musical theater radio show in Boston, and we’re proud to be the home for “Broadway and Beyond.” For more than 30 years, Standing Room Only has been able to feature the most compelling show tunes on the air in Boston, and now with the rest of the world on our webstream. Whether it's the newest smash hits, the indomitable classics of yesteryear, or the hidden gems from the unknown corners of the Broadway vault, you won't find the variety of Standing Room Only on any other radio station.
