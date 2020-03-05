Win A Trip to Ireland!

Discover WERS, Member news :: 03.05.2020
ireland - blog banner

WERS needs your help. For over 70 years, the station you love has been made possible thanks to the support of listeners like you. Keep us going strong by making a donation today, and as an added bonus be entered to win a vacation to Ireland! 

This experience includes: 

  • Deluxe overnight stays in Ennis, Killarney, and Dublin
  • Two VIP tickets to the Guinness Storehouse
  • Full day tour for two to Inis Oirr and the dazzling Cliffs of Moher
  • Full day tour for two through one of Ireland’s most breathtaking landscapes, the Gap of Dunloe
  • AND $1,000 towards airfare! 
GIVE NOW!

Escape the run of the mill and become enchanted with a captivating journey through Ireland, where you will explore prehistoric forts, navigate pristine lakes, and discover hidden gems on this guided adventure through Gaelic culture. 

But don’t wait! Our grand prize winner will be drawn at 7PM on Friday, April 3rd. 

No purchase necessary to enter and contest rules apply

