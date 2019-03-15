Win A Trip to Iceland with WERS

Member news :: 03.15.19
facebook

Looking for your next big adventure? Don’t worry – we’ve got you! We’ll be sending one lucky listener on a dream getaway to Iceland!

Join thousands of other music lovers by making your donation to WERS today, and when you do you’ll be entered to win a trip to Iceland! Explore the home of the northern lights and experience the glaciers and remarkable views. It’s not your typical getaway. It’s different – and different is a good thing.

The Iceland vacation includes:

  • Round-trip airfare for two, straight from Boston to Reykjavik
  • Lodging
  • Free access to their world famous thermal pools
  • Two tickets to the Iceland Airwaves music festival
  • And more!

WERS has been listener supported since 1949. That's the big reason why the programs run commercial free - so we can have the time and space to play as much music as possible - because at the end of the day, that's what it's all about for music lovers like me and you.

We're able to do this because of people like you. Our community keeps great music on the air. That's right, this station is for the people, and is only possible because of the people. As a nonprofit arts organization, we depend on your contribution to keep the music playing strong.

Your donation not only enters you to win, but it also supports the music and programs that you love!

ENTER TO WIN

Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level.

Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! More information here.

No purchase necessary to win, but we hope you'll support WERS. Full contest rules available here

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Ceasetone’s Three-Dimensional Soundscape: WERS Interview
Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
DISPATCH Performing “Painted Yellow Lines” – Live in Studio
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “100 Year Storm”
Sunaana In Photos

CONNECT WITH WERS