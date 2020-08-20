How to Teach Yourself to Play Guitar

(Diagram of fretboard with low E string and A string notes)

The same note progression is used for every other string. However, the starting note varies. So, for the A string, playing it open starts as an A note. Then, as you move up a fret it counts up notes just like the list above. That means if you’re playing a barre chord that uses the base Am shape and you’re on the fifth fret, you’re playing a Dm. This is because the lowest note being played is a D, and you’re using the Am shape.

Playing Riffs

Want to play a cool riff? Look up some tabs! Tabs are a great way to figure out how to play riffs, licks, and guitar solos when you’re first starting. Look at the tab diagram below. The line at the bottom represents the low E string, the thickest string. Then the rest of the guitar strings follow as you move up. The numbers indicate what fret your finger should be on and on which string to play the song. To figure out the order to play the notes, read the numbers as you regularly read, left to right. When the numbers are spaced closer together, it means you should play that part faster. If the numbers are stacked in a vertical line, play all those notes at once. The best way to figure out the timing though is to listen to the original song and match it.

e| -------------------------------------------------

B| -------------------------------------------------

G| -------------------------------------------------

D| ------------------2--0------4---------0--2----

A| ------------2-------------2-------2------------

E| -0----3-4--------------------------------------

This is the first riff in “Day Tripper” by The Beatles

Reading Tab Letters

If there’s a “b” next to a number, that means you need to bend the string to reach the desired note. Usually, the same note as the bent note is about one or two frets up on the same string. So, try to match that note to your bend. Strum the string before you start bending it. Then let it ring as you push the string up or down with your fingers. I find it easier to bend a string using both my middle and ring finger at the same time. It gives you more control over the string and the note you’re trying to reach. Just make sure your ring finger is still on the correct fret.

When there’s an “s” in between two numbers, slide your finger from the first fret listed to the fret listed on the other side of the letter. So if the D string on a tab says “7s9,” put your finger on the seventh fret on the D string. Hit that note, then slide that finger up to the ninth fret on the D string without taking pressure off the guitar neck. The D string should be ringing the whole time.

The last important letters to know for reading tabs are “h” and “p.” If there’s an “h” between numbers, it means “hammer-on.” So, strum the first note listed. Then, without taking your first finger off the fret before the “h,” use another finger to hit the second fret listed. I usually use my pointer finger for the first note and my ring finger for the second. This makes the sound jump straight from the first note to the second without any sliding or bending.

When there’s a “p” between numbers, it means “pull-off.” Essentially, this is the opposite of a hammer-on. To do a pull-off, use your pointer and ring finger to push down on both frets specified. Hit the string. While still pressing down, pluck the string with your ring finger. To pluck, grip the string with your ring finger then move down and off the string.

Get ready to rock!

Now that you have the tools you need to figure out how to play guitar by yourself, practice, practice, practice! Like with any skill, learning how to play guitar doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of time and repetition to even be able to play a barre chord, so don’t get discouraged. There are countless resources online to help, so take advantage of them. You don’t need to follow a program. There are so many YouTube videos that thoroughly explain and demonstrate almost everything related to playing guitar.

Your fingertips will hurt at first. It might only take 20 minutes of playing for your fingers to hurt so much you need to stop. With enough practice though, you’ll develop calluses. The more you practice, the thicker your calluses become, and the longer you’ll be able to play. Just keep picking songs you love to jam to and rock on.