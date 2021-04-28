By Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator, and Nora Onanian, Staff Writer

Despite the Covid pandemic, there are lots of opportunities to go to concerts now. Artists are increasingly performing live-streamed concerts as a safe alternative to in-person events. It’s not the same as physical shows, but fans can continue connecting with the music they love. However, there are ways in which you can make the experience feel more real. Here are some suggestions for your next virtual concert.

CREATE AN AMBIENCE

Most (if not all) concerts happen in a dark room. Whether that’s a small club or an arena, the darkness creates a sort of intimacy between you, the artist, and everyone around you. Turning off the lights in whatever room you’re in is an easy way to recreate that atmosphere. It also allows you to focus on the screen in front of you and minimize other distractions. You also use fun lights you may have around to replicate any sort of stage lighting the artists are using. LED lights are especially perfect for this, as you can change the color of the lights to match the vibes of the artist’s stage setup.

USE A BIGGER SCREEN AND BIGGER SOUND

Watching anything on a small computer screen won’t give the performance the grandness it deserves. Try to put the image on a bigger screen, whether that’s a projector, television, or some other device. Instead of being small figures on your computer, the artist turns into a slightly more normal-sized version of themselves. It gives you a similar view to what you’d have at an actual concert. Additionally, a speaker of some sort may help you immerse yourself auditorily. Of course, be mindful of your neighbors, but even just a little boost to the volume can improve the experience.

DRESS UP LIKE YOU WOULD FOR A CONCERT

In our opinion, half of the fun of going to a concert is the anticipation. And a main part of that excitement manifests itself when you get ready. Whether that’s an all-black emo outfit or a cute pop-like attire, let yourself have fun with it! Preparing yourself as though you’re physically going to the event will promote that positive mindset for yourself.

INVITE A SMALL GROUP OF FRIENDS TO WATCH WITH YOU

While you can’t have a whole crowd of people surrounding you, you can at least have your Covid bubble around. Decide what you’re all comfortable with: mask or no mask, six feet apart, etc. Then, turn on the virtual concert! Dance like no one’s watching. Revel in the simple pleasures of live performance, even if it’s not exactly how you imagined it.

Looking for a show for your next virtual concert night? Be sure to check out WERS’s Youtube channel to watch the At-Home Concert Series and past live performances! We’ve got sets from artists like Mt. Joy, Bombay Bicycle Club, and more! To stay up to date with the latest in virtual listening, follow your favorite artists, venues, and WERS on social media, and subscribe to our newsletters.