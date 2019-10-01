Win A Trip to Hawaii!

Discover WERS, Member news :: 10.01.2019
Whether you’re interested in relaxing on a gorgeous beach or are feeling adventurous and are eager to climb a volcanic landscape, there is something special for everyone in Hawaii. Which is perfect, since you could be on your way courtesy of WERS!

Here’s how it works: make a donation supporting the independent music and programs you love and be automatically entered to win. Then, be sure to tune in at 7PM on October 25th when we announce our winner on-air. And who knows – it could be you!

Our lucky winner will be treated to a 4-night stay at one of the Top 500 Hotels in the World, roundtrip airfare, and daily breakfast for 2. So what are you waiting for? Give now to be entered to win!

Want to make the biggest difference? Become an 889er! PLUS: 889ers automatically get a pair of theater tickets in their exclusive swag bag. Learn more.

No purchase necessary to enter, but we hope you’ll support WERS.

Contest rules apply.

