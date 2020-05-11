Celebrating our Graduating Seniors

Molli Derosa, Radio Host

The WERS on-air studio truly felt like a home on campus for me. It was a place I could go to get away from all of the craziness and just have FUN with the music and our listeners. My midday shift was something I always looked forward to, knowing that every shift came with new artists to discover and new surprises (one being the day one of my favorite artists, Bombay Bicycle Club, came to the studio for a live mix!). I think meeting people at the station who share a passion for the same music has been the greatest part of it all.

I'm going to miss spending time with the WERS team during Live Music Week, dancing in the studio for all of Tremont Street to see, talking to our incredible listeners on-air, and being a part of the magic of public radio. These past two years on-air have been wonderful, and I never thought the time would come to hang up my headphones – but I'll always be listening! I'm sending MOUNTAINS of love to our entire WERS staff and our listeners in this crazy crazy time. And don't forget to continue to tune into the music on 88.9 WERS FM and wers.org.