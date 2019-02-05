G. Love & Special Sauce reunite with hometown fans

Music Reviews :: 02.05.19

Photography by Cameron Carleton

By Owen Murray

G. Love and Special Sauce brought their funky blend of hip hop and rock n' roll to the Paradise Rock Club last Saturday for a show on what G. Love dubbed his “second 25th anniversary tour.” This time, rather than celebrating the band's formation, they are celebrating the release of their debut self-titled album.

Before the show, a group of longtime fans stood outside on the freezing cold reminiscing about the first time they saw G. Love, clearly excited to relive the experience. Soon enough, G. Love had them dancing to longtime favorites like “Baby’s Got Sauce” and “Cold Beverage,” as well as a medley of covers including Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?”

The show was sprinkled with showy guitar solos and crowd work from G. Love, who clearly owned the spotlight. In a bit of eccentric showmanship mid-way through the show, he used his microphone to play slide guitar, much to the crowd’s enjoyment.

After settling into a groove, G. Love also took some time to reminisce and play up his local roots by sharing anecdotes about writing songs in Allston when the band was starting up.

To close, he brought out an acoustic guitar for an intimate encore. Again, he played up his local roots, this time by singing about freezing days on Cape Cod. G. Love seemed as happy to be home as his local fans were to have him back.

