Show Review: Glen Hansard Brings a Night of Folk to the Orpheum

By Owen Murray

Glen Hansard put on a dynamic performance at the Orpheum as part of his This Wild Willing tour.

The record, This Wild Willing, began and was completed in Paris. At the Orpheum, The Irish singer-songwriter ranged from singing totally unplugged to belting passionately while accompanied by 7 other musicians.

Hansard made the night even more special by sharing personal anecdotes and backstories to his songs.

He shared one story about rushing to finish a show at Sydney Opera House to catch Leonard Cohen perform on the other side of the city. Turns out, he ended up seeing the end of Cohen’s show and meeting Cohen and his band. Hansard shared that this was how he met his guitarist Javier Mas, who was playing with Cohen at the time.

Somehow Hansard managed to come off as relatable and down-to-earth while talking about his encounters with legends like Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan. His experiences were extraordinary, but the way he openly idolized such celebrated artists was a sentiment everyone could relate to.