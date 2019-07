The midnight train to Georgia is making a stop at the Lynn Auditorium with Gladys Knight! The seven-time Grammy winner will grace the stage on Sunday, August 25th at 8PM. Performing decades worth of chart topping soul, the acclaimed Empress of Soul leaves no room to disappoint.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets right here! Giveaway closes on Friday, August 23rd at 12:30 AM.