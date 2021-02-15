George Knight College of Musical Knowledge: February 25th

Just Announced: February 25 - Geography of Funk
What started as an on-air segment has grown into a virtual seminar series! On the last Thursday of every month, join George as he talks in-depth about a music subject of his choice. Your one-time donation will get you access to this live online lecture, plus a recording of the night to watch whenever you want.
Additional seats have been made available in the George Knight College of Musical Knowledge, and you're invited! Join George and other morning show listeners on February 25th at 7PM on Zoom as he dives into the Geography of Funk. Not able to make it on the 25th? No worries! We'll send you a recording of the Zoom call to enjoy at your leisure. Sign up here.