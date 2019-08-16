

Frances Forever chosen as favorite Massachusetts entry for

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

Live at WBUR CitySpace -- August 23 at 7 p.m.

Co-Presented by 88.9FM WERS, Newbury Comics, DigBoston, KillerBoomBox and The Record Co. LIVE

Join 88-9 on Friday August 23rd as we co-present Frances Forever along with WBUR at City Space. Recently, the Melrose indie pop band was chosen as the favorite Massachusetts entry for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest. Hip-hop act All The Time Always opens the night of music discovery. Join WERS and WBUR at CitySpace when Frances Forever performs live on Friday August 23rd. Tickets available here.

About Frances Forever

Frances Forever is the musical project of Frances Garrett, a 20-year old student at Clark University whose family lives in Melrose. She has been performing as Frances Forever – a play on her first name and the song “Francis Forever” by Mitski – for less than a year. Frances Forever has self-released an EP called “Pockets” and two singles.