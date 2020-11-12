Statement from Rosie's Place

Rosie’s Place was founded in 1974 as the first women’s shelter in the United States. Our mission is to provide a safe and nurturing environment to help poor and homeless women maintain their dignity, seek opportunity and find security in their lives.

Today, Rosie’s Place not only provides meals and shelter but also creates answers for thousands of women every year through wide-ranging support, housing and education services. Rosie’s Place is grateful for the generous and impactful partnership of WERS. Together, we are making a difference. To learn more, visit RosiesPlace.org

Statement from Atomic Coffee Roaster's

Great coffee is important. Great energy is contagious.

For over two decades, we’ve been energized by our customers, employees, and partners to keep bringing the best in specialty coffee to Boston’s North Shore, and beyond. Every bag of coffee that leaves our Salem roastery has made quite the journey from origin. So we roast only in small batches, dedicating ourselves to emphasizing its exciting and unique characteristics. We hope our coffee helps you find the energy you need to conquer your day, crush your workout, or kickstart a journey of your own.

Atomic is a family owned business, founded in 1996 with the opening of Atomic Café in Beverly, MA. A few years later, we started roasting our own coffee in a small space at the front of our shop. Today our three facilities (café, roastery, and cold brewery) are in three neighboring North Shore towns, but all within just a few miles of one another (and where we grew up!). We're proud to have helped kickstart the specialty coffee scene here in New England, and our passion for coffee is as strong as ever! To learn more, visit AtomicRoastery.com.