Foals Makes a Paradise at House of Blues

As 9:45 rolled around, chants broke across the House of Blues: “Foals! Foals! Foals!”

Finally, it was time for the headlining act to take the stage. Kicking off the set with their song “On the Luna”, the House of Blues floor became an all-out frenzy of dancing and singing along. Not a single fan wasn’t shouting the lyrics to their favorites or jumping around to the music. As the night went on, they played songs from across their almost ten-year career. Songs like “My Number” united fans together in an unabashed celebration of their music. It was an infectious energy that spread across the venue, which only grew as the night went along.

Perhaps the most energetic person at the Foals show was Yannis Philippakis himself.

As frontman of the band, Philippakis performed with an intensity and verve that few other artists I’ve seen can pull off. With every song, he made sure his audience felt the full emotional impact of every song the band performed. As well, Philippakis made the audience part of the show, leaving the stage to enter the crowd multiple times. During what was perhaps the most intense moment of the night, Philippakis jumped from the mezzanine to the floor, being caught by fans below, and crowd surfed his way back to the stage. “Boston, I think I’m in f-----g love with you”, said Philippakis in a break between songs. The audience clearly felt the same way.