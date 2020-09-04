Don’t Keep It A Secret: Fierce Urgency of Now Festival 2020

WERS Traffic Coordinator and Administrative Assistant Ashley Lindsay joined WERS as no stranger. During her undergraduate years at Emerson College, she made WERS her second home, working on air and behind the scenes in the urban music department.

Known to audiences as "Lady Ashley," she captivated listeners of the Secret Spot with soul filled R&B music. In her new role as Traffic Coordinator, she is eager to further develop her knowledge of advertising in radio. In her free time outside of the station, Ashley enjoys watching docu-series specials and wine tasting with friends.