THANKS FOR TAKING THE WERS MUSIC SURVEY! CHECK OUT DETAILS ON OUR ELTON JOHN GIVEAWAY

Uncategorized :: 09.05.2019

Thank you for taking our Music Survey! Your feedback will directly impact the music you hear on WERS.

As an added incentive, just by taking our music survey you could win tickets to Elton John in Boston and one night’s stay at a nearby hotel!

Details about our giveaway:

Don’t miss Elton John’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. The stage production will take you on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before!

Win tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Concert in Boston, with 1 Night Stay for two at The Fairmont! 

Entries need to be in by October 10th, at 6pm. We'll pull the winner on October 11th.

Package includes: 

2 upper level tickets to the Elton John Farewell Tour, as well as a standard guest room at The Fairmont Copley Plaza including breakfast for 2.

Friday, November 15, 2019

at TD Garden, Boston, MA.

1 night hotel accommodations

Package includes a dedicated travel agent to book all reservations for your experience and assist with airfare, adding nights and more.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

  • We'll send you a curated list of the best we have to offer and keep you up to date on everything music in Boston.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Parks Live at The Sinclair
The Ballroom Thieves LIVE In Studio
February is Live Mix Month
Live Music Week Artist Schedule
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Reagle Music Theatre Drops by Standing Room Only
Matthew E. White LIVE In Studio Performing “Big Love”
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Bad Habit” [Acoustic]
LIVE In-Studio: LOLO
Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
Sarah Blacker LIVE In Studio Performing “Shiver”

CONNECT WITH WERS