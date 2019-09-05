Thank you for taking our Music Survey! Your feedback will directly impact the music you hear on WERS.

As an added incentive, just by taking our music survey you could win tickets to Elton John in Boston and one night’s stay at a nearby hotel!

Details about our giveaway:

Don’t miss Elton John’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. The stage production will take you on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before!

Win tickets to Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Concert in Boston, with 1 Night Stay for two at The Fairmont!

Entries need to be in by October 10th, at 6pm. We'll pull the winner on October 11th.

Package includes:

2 upper level tickets to the Elton John Farewell Tour, as well as a standard guest room at The Fairmont Copley Plaza including breakfast for 2.

Friday, November 15, 2019

at TD Garden, Boston, MA.

1 night hotel accommodations

Package includes a dedicated travel agent to book all reservations for your experience and assist with airfare, adding nights and more.