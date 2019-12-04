Community Service Fundraiser 2019

Discover WERS, Member news :: 12.03.2019
#GivingWednesday at WERS

Starting on Giving Wednesday (12/4) and up until the 11:59:59PM on New Years Eve, WERS is partnering with Rosie’s Place to double the impact of your holiday donation. 

That’s right – one gift, double the impact. That’s our holiday tradition here at WERS. 

Here’s how it works: for every $500 raised during our annual Community Service Fundraiser starting Giving Wednesday, we will “play” it forward and donate one hour of service to Rosie’s Place–the nation’s first ever shelter for poor and homeless women. Give now. 

Rosie’s Place is a Boston women’s shelter that helps women and families when they have no one else to turn to, providing meals, shelter and wide-ranging support, housing, and education services for 12,000 women every year.

Last year WERS donated 240 hours to Rosie’s Place during our Community Service Fundraiser – will you help us meet or exceed our goal this year? Donate now!  

Want to find out why we’re so excited to partner with and support Rosie’s Place? Check out their website!

