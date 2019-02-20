Cherry Glazerr Lights Up Brighton Music Hall

Music Reviews :: 02.20.19

Photography by Diego Villarroel

By Kenneth Cox

As a massive inflatable cherry began to be blown up onstage, it was clear to me that Cherry Glazerr was not going to be any ordinary show. The band, headed by front-woman Clementine Creevy, is currently touring their newest album, Stuffed & Ready. They brought their grunge rock sound to a sold-out Brighton Music Hall on Saturday.

Everyone was lined up outside the venue — from families to college students with platform boots and multi-colored hair.

Chatter about the band’s history could be heard next to other fans discussing what they hoped to hear played. As someone who didn’t know much about the band prior to the show, fans were more than happy to talk about them and fill me in on what I had missed. It was a crowd that was passionate about the band and had a shared love for their music, something that I think helped add to the excitement felt during the concert.

Cherry Glazerr’s set electrified the crowd.

As the room went dark and the twinkling pink and blue lights on stage began to glow, screams of excitement leaped from the audience. As the first notes of “Ohio” landed, the venue seemed to burst with energy, with fans shouting the lyrics and dancing. Early singles, like “Had Ten Dollaz” and “Grilled Cheese” were sing-along hits, while newer songs like “Daddi” were met with cheers and excitement from the audience. The screeching guitars and loud feedback of the band’s music were matched in volume by the enthusiasm of the audience.  At one point during the show, an inflatable electric guitar was delivered to the stage from the crowd. This was a welcome gift to the band that showed their base’s dedication.

The true star of the show, however, was Clementine Creevy.

As lead singer and guitarist for Cherry Glazerr, she had a presence on stage unlike any other. Creevy showed that she is a natural-born performer, from shredding on guitar, to working effects pedals and interacting with the audience. Within minutes, she went from shouting into the mic and playing crushing riffs during “Sip ‘O Poison,” to becoming queen of the disco during a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “Time to Get Away.” From her performance, I came to understand the pre-show excitement from fans, and the hype surrounding the band.

Overall, Cherry Glazerr put on a thrilling show, one where the energy and excitement of the audience were matched by the band onstage.

Cherry Glazerr Lights Up Brighton Music Hall

By Kenneth Cox | 02.20.19

Metric Unites Diehard Indie-Rock and Synth Fans Alike

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.16.19

Enter to Win a Year of Live Theater

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.15.19

Year of Live Theater, February 2019

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.15.19

Where are they now: Of Monsters and Men

By Andrea Williams | 02.15.19

Gin Blossoms bring the 90’s back to Paradise Rock Club

By Lizzie Heintz | 02.15.19

Win Boston Calling VIP Passes with WERS

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.14.19

Panda Bear Brings Psychedelic Pop to the Paradise

By Owen Murray | 02.14.19

Boston Calling VIP, February 2019

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.12.19

WERS is Hiring: Associate Director, Underwriting and Corporate Support

By Bobby Nicholas | 02.12.19

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

LIVE In-Studio: LOLO
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Arum Rae at WERS
Governor on Wicked Local Wednesday
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
Phantom of the Opera LIVE on Standing Room Only

CONNECT WITH WERS