Celebrating Boston’s Music Scene w/Our 617 Day Artists!

In 2019, we were playing a show on 4/20 at a house venue that we’d been itching to play since we started in Boston, and it was the last show scheduled to ever happen there. We had a friend that got into screen printing merch from thrifted clothes and printed our first ever batch of shirts for this show.

Originally, we were first on a bill of 7 bands scheduled to start around 6:30, which had put us in a bit of a funk; however, after an unexpected series of events, we ended up getting moved to 3rd or 4th on the bill around 8:30-9 pm instead. We went on to play one of the most energetic sets we’ve played, and Josh crowdsurfed for the first time during his solo in “Conversation.”

At the end of the set, we announced that we had shirts for sale and the crowd quickly stormed the merch table in the back. One of the people asked how many shirts they could purchase and we asked why. They told us they went to school at Boston University, had seen us play before, and posted a video of us playing “Conversation” on their Snapchat story. It turns out their sister back in Colorado responded to the story saying her and her friends from high school had found us on their discover weekly playlists and were really big fans. It was just so cool that she could see us live. We signed a couple shirts to send to Colorado, and it really made us realize that we had a fanbase far beyond our local scene. -Mom Rock