Win Boston Calling VIP Passes with WERS
Listener support makes it possible to bring you the most new music year after year. That’s part of the reason why you heard so many Boston Calling artists here first on WERS.
Featuring Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe, and so many other WERS favorites – this year’s Boston Calling looks like it's going to be better than ever. We want to make sure you can see the whole thing in style. That’s why we’re giving away VIP weekend passes to the show!
Make a sustaining donation in support of the music and programs you love today and be automatically entered to win.
Already a sustaining member? Then you're already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all our amazing prizes - including this one! Join them today at the popular $10/month level. Give now.
VIP Tickets at Boston Calling include:
- Exclusive VIP viewing areas at all three outdoor stages.
- Easy access to VIP cash bars and private VIP upgraded bathroom facilities.
- Unlimited access to an exclusive VIP Lounge featuring signature cocktails, an expanded beer & wine menu, phone charging stations, comfortable lounge furniture, a shaded pavilion, and air-conditioned restrooms.
- Dedicated VIP fast pass entrances into the festival – avoid the lines!
- On-site VIP event staff to assist you throughout your festival experience
No purchase necessary to win, but we hope you'll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.