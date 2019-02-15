Win Boston Calling VIP Passes with WERS

Listener support makes it possible to bring you the most new music year after year. That’s part of the reason why you heard so many Boston Calling artists here first on WERS.

Featuring Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, Brandi Carlile, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe, and so many other WERS favorites – this year’s Boston Calling looks like it's going to be better than ever. We want to make sure you can see the whole thing in style. That’s why we’re giving away VIP weekend passes to the show!

Make a sustaining donation in support of the music and programs you love today and be automatically entered to win.