Boston Calling 2020 Tribute

Boston Calling 2020, Discover WERS, WERS Essentials :: 05.19.2020
boston calling tribute -blog banner
boston calling tribute -twitter

Graphics by Nicole Bae

This Memorial Day Weekend, we'll be highlighting artists from Boston Calling's past and from the planned 2020 edition! Listen for the WERS Boston Calling Tribute, starting Friday, 5/22, and running through Monday, 5/25,  on 88.9! 

Check out our WERS Music Blog throughout this week as our writing staff covers all things Boston Calling 2020. Discover new aritsts and rediscover old favorites with us as we take a deep dive into this year's lineup.

Also, on our socials, we'll be celebrating our favorite acts that we were lucky enough to catch in person! Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to see all of the great photographs our staff took at past Boston Callings.

