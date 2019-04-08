Win Tickets to This Year’s Boston Calling
During Live Music Week, your donation goes towards directly supporting the music and programs you love like George Knight and Company, Afternoon Drive, and so much more! When you make a contribution, you’ll be entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to Boston Calling!
This year’s line-up features WERS favorites like Hozier, Greta Van Fleet, Janelle Monáe and more! This is something you definitely do not want to miss.
Donate now for your chance to win!
Your donation today…
- Keeps eclectic programming on-air for the next year
- Sustains 55 minutes of commercial free radio
- Maintains one of the last remaining homes for music and artists who dare to be different
Not to mention that your contribution enters you to win VIP Boston Calling passes!
WERS relies on the financial support of listeners like you - and we're ready to say thank you in the best way possible. Donate today to be entered to win!
Already a sustaining member? Then you’re already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all raffle prizes, including everything we have tucked away for Live Music Week. Join them today at the popular $10 a month level – don’t wait! Join right now at the start of the week so you can be in the running for Boston Calling tickets and everything else we have in store!
Want to make the biggest impact possible? Consider becoming an 889er! Best part, when you join today you can choose a Boston Calling VIP package as your thank you gift! More information here.
No purchase necessary to enter but we hope you’ll support WERS. Full contest rules available here.