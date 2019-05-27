Boston Calling 2019: Sunday Recap

:: 05.27.19

By Nicole Bae

The heat was HIGH for the last day of Boston Calling.

It was as if the weather anticipated the fiery performances the artists of the final day were going to give.

The first act my team and I saw was Snail Mail.

Fronted by Lindsey Jordan, the indie rock project shot to fame with the album Lush. It was amazing to see her perform in front of such a large crowd at such a young age (she’s only nineteen!). Despite the heat, the band powered through, singing fan favorites like “Pristine,” as well as new tunes that have only been revealed on her most recent tour.

Guster got ready on the blue stage after Snail Mail had finished their set.

They treated the audience to not only great music, but also some humorous banter. They noted how they felt like “grandpa Homer” as one of the older acts of the festival. Their veteran musicianship was evident, but for positive reasons: you could sense their confidence and charisma from a mile away. They kept the crowd on their toes, alternating between older and newer songs. They made sure to play WERS’ favorite “Amsterdam,” along with newer tunes like “Look Alive.”

Brandi Carlile wowed the crowd with a stunning two piece suit and a wild set.

Wearing gucci sneakers and a smart suit, Brandi and her band took the blue stage just as the sun was setting. Cotton candy skies were the perfect backdrop to their beautiful performance. They banged out "Hold Out Your Hand," off of her newest record By The Way, I Forgive You. Brandi welcomed the Boston Calling fans: "Hello rock and roll people; we're rock and roll people too," to thunderous applause. Brandi's vocals were off the charts, as she hit high notes with perfection and ease.
Photography by Lizzie Heintz
Photography by Lizzie Heintz
Photography by Lizzie Heintz
Photography by Lizzie Heintz

Brandi Carlile Delivers Foot-Stomping Set as One of Boston Calling’s Closers

By Nicole Bae | 05.27.19

Guster Treats the Boston Calling Audience Like Old Friends

By Nicole Bae | 05.27.19

Boston Calling 2019: Sunday Recap

By Nicole Bae | 05.27.19

Snail Mail Helps to Beat the Heat at Day 3 of Boston Calling with a Carefree Set

By Nicole Bae | 05.27.19

Hozier Performs Classics and New Material as Sun Sets on Boston Calling Day 2

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Flying Through the Clouds with King Princess at Boston Calling

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Boston Calling Night Two Closes with Psychedelic Set from Tame Impala

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Mitski Brings a Story to Life on Boston Calling’s Green Stage – Day Two

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Clairo Commands the Green Stage in Front of a Packed Crowd

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

Shame Brings London Alt Rock to Boston Calling

By Nicole Bae | 05.26.19

TOPICS

From the Booth From the Booth
In Studio In Studio
Member news Member news
Music Reviews Music Reviews
WERS at Night WERS at Night
You Are Here You Are Here

in studio performances

Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Perfomance at WERS
Brett Dennen | WERS Interview & Performance
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Flock of Dimes LIVE In Studio
Me and My Girl LIVE on Standing Room Only

CONNECT WITH WERS