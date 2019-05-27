Boston Calling 2019: Sunday Recap

By Nicole Bae

The heat was HIGH for the last day of Boston Calling.

It was as if the weather anticipated the fiery performances the artists of the final day were going to give.

The first act my team and I saw was Snail Mail.

Fronted by Lindsey Jordan, the indie rock project shot to fame with the album Lush. It was amazing to see her perform in front of such a large crowd at such a young age (she’s only nineteen!). Despite the heat, the band powered through, singing fan favorites like “Pristine,” as well as new tunes that have only been revealed on her most recent tour.

Guster got ready on the blue stage after Snail Mail had finished their set.

They treated the audience to not only great music, but also some humorous banter. They noted how they felt like “grandpa Homer” as one of the older acts of the festival. Their veteran musicianship was evident, but for positive reasons: you could sense their confidence and charisma from a mile away. They kept the crowd on their toes, alternating between older and newer songs. They made sure to play WERS’ favorite “Amsterdam,” along with newer tunes like “Look Alive.”

Brandi Carlile wowed the crowd with a stunning two piece suit and a wild set.

Wearing gucci sneakers and a smart suit, Brandi and her band took the blue stage just as the sun was setting. Cotton candy skies were the perfect backdrop to their beautiful performance. They banged out "Hold Out Your Hand," off of her newest record By The Way, I Forgive You. Brandi welcomed the Boston Calling fans: "Hello rock and roll people; we're rock and roll people too," to thunderous applause. Brandi's vocals were off the charts, as she hit high notes with perfection and ease.