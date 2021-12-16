Best of ‘ERS: A Year In Review

International Women’s Day For International Women’s Day on March 8th, we played music from female artists all day on-air and celebrated women who rock with puzzles and related blog content. (Find the webpage here)

617 Day Our third annual 617 Day was a huge success! We celebrated local music, local, business, and of course local radio. A number of local artists joined us on air to guest DJ and play their favorite local songs, from Anjimile to Buffalo Tom to Dispatch. And on the blog we profiled the ten local artists you need to know. (Read about this year’s 617 day here and find the blog profiles here)

International Left Handers’ Day On August 13th, we commemorated international left-handers day by playing sets from some of the greatest left-handed musicians, from Paul McCartney to Jimi Hendrix.

Chrissie Hynde’s Birthday In celebration of Chrissie Hynde’s 70th birthday on September 7th, we highlighted the best of her musical impact as a solo artist and member of The Pretenders on-air and through a playlist on the blog. (Find the playlist here)

One-Hit Wonder Day In honor of One-Hit Wonder Day, On September 24th we played all of the best unexpected chart-toppers. Plus, our writers dove deep into what makes 5 of their favorites so good. And to top it off, we played an on-air game where listeners had to identify 10 one-hit wonders from hearing a montage of hooks. (Find the blog article here)

Cozy Covers Day Just as the weather started to cool down mid-November, we put on Cozy Covers Day. We took listener requests and played beloved covers all day on November 16th. Some of our talented staff even joined in on the fun by sharing their own covers on our social media. (Find our staffs’ covers here)