Celebrate New Years Eve in the Berkshires!

For over 70 years, WERS has been a proud member of the Boston community. And in 2020, we’ve seen the bright lights of our city shine through some pretty tough times. This October, during our Live Music Week fundraiser, we’re celebrating this amazing place we call home. Because just like you, we are Here to Stay.

When you make your donation today, you’re supporting live, local, public radio. Your contribution helps us stay on the air commercial free, and as an added bonus, it will enter you to win a luxurious New Year’s Eve getaway in the Berkshires! 

This Experience Includes:

  • Deluxe three-night stay at Lenox’s Birchwood Inn - voted in 2018 as one of the country’s Top 10 Most Romantic Inns 
  • A $1,000 Visa gift card
  • A “Welcome to the Berkshires” gift basket packed with local treats
  • Daily breakfast for two

Escape the everyday and start off 2021 with a big breath of fresh air! But don’t wait - our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6PM on Friday, October 23rd. Make your donation today!

Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member! PLUS: Sustainers have their choice of the WERS winter hat (perfect for a NYE getaway) or other WERS swag! Learn more here!

No purchase necessary to enter. Contest rules apply.

