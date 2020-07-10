The Basements of Boston: “We’re the Working Class Artists”

Who has been struggling, or even suffering the most in recent years from the state of the music scene in Boston?

Sam: Definitely the artists in the neighborhoods with no major arts organizations to speak of. And that would include specifically Dorchester, Roxbury, [and] Mattapan. There are a few spaces in those neighborhoods, but those are the ones that have hurt the most. I think that has changed recently. I think even the Boston Music Awards is an example of that shifting in a better direction where all these incredible Dorchester and Brockton artists are represented.

It’s the same thing that affects every other level of society, which is systemic racism. The music scene falls victim to that as well. Any disproportionately affected neighborhoods that have a lack of resources are the ones that are struggling, or have struggled.

Do you feel musicians and artists are undervalued in Boston compared to other places? And what can they do to boost their perceived value?

Sam: Definitely undervalued. That’s the reason our organization exists. We send out messages to [larger] institutions all the time, calling them in to support the organizations and artists that create the art and the culture that people brag about in Boston. And they ask us to do shit for free all the time and we need to be the ones to stand up and prove our value, demand it, really.

Yaritza: This connects to the previous question, that things are changing. A lot of the artists we’re connected with are heavily into community support, community-oriented work. Artists are heavily into promoting other artists, and that’s something the Boston music scene has struggled with, not boosting up their own people. But that’s changing now.

Sam: At least from my perspective, the Boston music scene is mobilized. The people we roll with care about community building. I think the same principles were there when I was at the Whitehaus. With the recent [Movement for Black Lives] at hand, but even before that, just the way the poetry scene has come through and shown support for the music scene. I think it’s limited to even talk about the “Boston music scene” because there’s so much culture in and around music, especially those poets, who are so vital to being the voice of the movement and the culture. They kind of get left out of the conversation.

There’s definitely a lot more community-oriented actions in the arts scene. It’s not just, “Oh, I want to get my single heard.” People are booking shows and putting on younger artists and donating money to good causes.

What do you think might be driving that change?

Sam: Obviously, the Black Lives Matter movement has been a big catalyst for change. We’ve seen more artists step up and help lead rallies. It’s about being woke. If you’re woke, it’s not just George Floyd, it’s all the people that have been killed by police violence before that. It’s even the city trying out the late-night T service and then cancelling it before ever giving it a chance. These are issues that artists and culture workers need to be paying attention to because they affect everyone’s lives. It better be mobilizing, it better be galvanizing for the community for us to respond to things that happen in society.