The Basements of Boston: Dan Shea and the State of the Underground

How would you define Boston’s underground music scene, and why is it so critical now? Not taking into account the situation with coronavirus.

DS: It’s definitely difficult to define. The size of the city allows for there to be anything you might be looking for, anything that may be an interesting thread that’s happening out in the world musically, style, genre, fad… Boston’s big enough that you can find anything you’re looking for, but there’s not necessarily going to be an entire scene for that.

The Boston scene is made up of a bunch of outliers who are deviating from whatever the boring, norm world of music is. They’re out there doing their own thing. Whether they find support or not has always been problematic, which is where the Hassle comes in. There are exceptions to that. There will always be and there has always been a punk scene. What allows for that is the socio-economic terrain more than anything else. It’s a lot of disparate people doing interesting things but not having much in the way of infrastructure or centralized unity. These scenes are critical to a positive and healthy artistic ecosystem in the city because where this music is performed and where audiences get to see this music is generally basements. That’s important because these are places where people are developing as artists, and they’re getting their feet planted on the ground. This is where experimentation happens. This is the laboratory for music and performance. Punk fits into that, and to a lesser extent metal, by being people who don’t fit into the norm or have complaints about the larger society. They can find empathic ears to grow any sort of movement. Punk’s going to be crucial coming out of this whole situation (the pandemic) because it is a safe place for the freaks. Punks can be insular; I wish they weren’t so insular.

Would you say the Boston scene is broken, or does it still function in its own way?

DS: It’s broken as hell. And I’m only talking about an underground music scene because that’s all I’m interested in. The underground music scene has a more socialist bent, and it always has. It’s easier to see that now. I haven’t been labeling myself a socialist all these years, but I guess I have been a socialist, you know? It’s these situations, which cut across all kinds of genres, where making money is not the most important thing. For emerging artists, even if they’re not interested, philosophically, in what this scene is all about, they’re still just trying to get their foot in the door.

It’s horribly broken because in the city of Boston – and maybe this is all cities now – there’s no ability for legitimate venues to open up with the philosophy of serving the communities I’m talking about. Mostly because it doesn’t make much money. Because of whatever hangover memory there is from the ‘80s, people aren’t willing to take the chance. Maybe it’s so expensive to open up a venue that people aren’t willing to take the chance to have some of these more aggressive types of music.

There are other cities out there that serve more experimental music – punk populations, hip-hop populations, metal populations – but in Boston, we literally have no above-ground venues that serve these communities. Basically, everything and everyone that’s interesting or making interesting music, none of them are served. They persevere through myriad underground venues but any underground venue is just one step away from being shut down. It’s a tightrope walk.