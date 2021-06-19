Blast Off Into Summer with WERS + Atomic Coffee Roasters

To Order by Phone

Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your coffee over the phone.

Delivery Information

Orders will typically be delivered 4-7 days after order.

Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Atomic Coffee Roasters, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through USPS Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

More Ways to Give

If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a coffee order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.

Statement from Atomic Coffee Roasters

For over twenty years, Atomic Coffee Roasters has focused on bringing the best in specialty coffee, cold brew, and more to Boston's North Shore. We roast daily in small batches, dedicating ourselves to emphasizing the exciting and unique characteristics of each coffee and its origin. We have a wide-ranging selection of coffees from all over the world, and of all different roast levels, to suit every pallet. Coffee is the seed of a seasonal fruit, and we embrace this seasonality in our offerings.

Atomic is a family owned business, founded in 1996 with the opening of Atomic Cafe in Beverly, MA. A few years later, we started roasting our own coffee in a small space at the front of our shop. Today our three facilities (cafe, roastery, and cold brewery) are in three neighboring North Shore towns, but all within just a few miles of one another (and where we grew up!). We're proud to have helped kickstart the specialty coffee scene here in New England, and our passion for coffee is as strong as ever!

Fair Market Value:

$15 for Space Cadet, $43 for the Out of This World Sampler, $34.95 for the SRO Combo, $33.70 for the GK Combo, $50 for All Our Favorite Things, and $107 for Coffee For Champions.