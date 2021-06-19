Blast Off Into Summer with WERS + Atomic Coffee Roasters

BLAST OFF INTO SUMMER!
Now through July 25th, WERS and Atomic Coffee Roasters are teaming up to help you blast off into summer! When you make a donation today, we’ll thank you with some delicious freshly roasted whole bean coffee courtesy of our friends over at Atomic.
Check out the amazing packages we’ve got to offer below! Plus, keep scrolling for a behind the scenes look at the Atomic roastery in Salem, MA. See what makes their coffee so special!
Space Cadet
When you make a donation of $35 to support the music you love, you'll get 1 bag (12oz) of Atomic’s popular Space Cadet blend of coffee, perfect for cold brew!
Out Of This World Sampler
Pledge $65 for 3 bags (12oz each) of Atomic’s outer-space themed, whole bean coffee: Rocketeer, Space Cadet, and Cosmo.
Standing Room Only’s Coffee Combo
Pledge $88.90 to receive two bags of Atomic's House blend along with a ceramic, cork-bottomed Standing Room Only coffee mug.
George Knight's Coffee Combo
Pledge $88.90 to receive two bags of Atomic's House blend along with our newly redesigned ceramic Mornings with George Knight coffee mug. *Ships July 2021*
All Our Favorite Things
You know that here at WERS, our music is hand-selected...and now, so is our coffee! For a donation of $150, you can pick up a combo of “All Our Favorite Things.” You’ll get a handy WERS tote bag filled with three bags of coffee - each one a personal pick from our own George Knight, Phil Jones, and D Danubian - along with a companion playlist from each of the DJs. A curated collection of tunes and amazing coffee - the perfect summer combo!
Want to take your love of coffee and WERS to the next level…?
COFFEE FOR CHAMPIONS
When you make a donation of $600, you’ll get a monthly bag of Atomic coffee sent to your door for 6 months, plus a WERS tote bag and hat. Want to break this up into $50 monthly payments instead? Contact ashely_peterson@emerson.edu for further assistance.
Order deadline:
Atomic Coffee Roasters, Behind The Scenes
Video by Xander Tillou
To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your coffee over the phone.
Delivery Information
Orders will typically be delivered 4-7 days after order.
Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Atomic Coffee Roasters, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through USPS Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.
More Ways to Give
If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a coffee order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
Statement from Atomic Coffee Roasters
For over twenty years, Atomic Coffee Roasters has focused on bringing the best in specialty coffee, cold brew, and more to Boston's North Shore. We roast daily in small batches, dedicating ourselves to emphasizing the exciting and unique characteristics of each coffee and its origin. We have a wide-ranging selection of coffees from all over the world, and of all different roast levels, to suit every pallet. Coffee is the seed of a seasonal fruit, and we embrace this seasonality in our offerings.
Atomic is a family owned business, founded in 1996 with the opening of Atomic Cafe in Beverly, MA. A few years later, we started roasting our own coffee in a small space at the front of our shop. Today our three facilities (cafe, roastery, and cold brewery) are in three neighboring North Shore towns, but all within just a few miles of one another (and where we grew up!). We're proud to have helped kickstart the specialty coffee scene here in New England, and our passion for coffee is as strong as ever!
Fair Market Value:
$15 for Space Cadet, $43 for the Out of This World Sampler, $34.95 for the SRO Combo, $33.70 for the GK Combo, $50 for All Our Favorite Things, and $107 for Coffee For Champions.