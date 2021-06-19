Blast Off Into Summer with WERS + Atomic Coffee Roasters

Discover WERS, Member News :: 06.18.2021
Atomic Coffee 2021
Graphics by Ainsley Basic. Product photos by Xander Tillou

BLAST OFF INTO SUMMER!

Now through July 25th, WERS and Atomic Coffee Roasters are teaming up to help you blast off into summer! When you make a donation today, we’ll thank you with some delicious freshly roasted whole bean coffee courtesy of our friends over at Atomic.

Check out the amazing packages we’ve got to offer below! Plus, keep scrolling for a behind the scenes look at the Atomic roastery in Salem, MA. See what makes their coffee so special!

Atomic Coffee 2021

Space Cadet

When you make a donation of $35 to support the music you love, you'll get 1 bag (12oz) of Atomic’s popular Space Cadet blend of coffee, perfect for cold brew!

Atomic Coffee 2021

Out Of This World Sampler

Pledge $65 for 3 bags (12oz each) of Atomic’s outer-space themed, whole bean coffee: Rocketeer, Space Cadet, and Cosmo.

Atomic Coffee 2021

Standing Room Only’s Coffee Combo

Pledge $88.90 to receive two bags of Atomic's House blend along with a ceramic, cork-bottomed Standing Room Only coffee mug.

Atomic coffee 2021

George Knight's Coffee Combo

Pledge $88.90 to receive two bags of Atomic's House blend along with our newly redesigned ceramic Mornings with George Knight coffee mug. *Ships July 2021*

Atomic coffee 2021

All Our Favorite Things

You know that here at WERS, our music is hand-selected...and now, so is our coffee! For a donation of $150, you can pick up a combo of “All Our Favorite Things.” You’ll get a handy WERS tote bag filled with three bags of coffee -  each one a personal pick from our own George Knight, Phil Jones, and D Danubian - along with a companion playlist from each of the DJs. A curated collection of tunes and amazing coffee - the perfect summer combo!

Want to take your love of coffee and WERS to the next level…?

Atomic coffee 2021

COFFEE FOR CHAMPIONS

When you make a donation of $600, you’ll get a monthly bag of Atomic coffee sent to your door for 6 months, plus a WERS tote bag and hat. Want to break this up into $50 monthly payments instead? Contact ashely_peterson@emerson.edu for further assistance.

Order Now!

Order deadline:

Day
Hour
Minute
Second

Atomic Coffee Roasters, Behind The Scenes

Video by Xander Tillou

To Order by Phone

Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your coffee over the phone.

Delivery Information

Orders will typically be delivered 4-7 days after order.

Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Atomic Coffee Roasters, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through USPS Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

More Ways to Give

If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a coffee order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.

Statement from Atomic Coffee Roasters

For over twenty years, Atomic Coffee Roasters has focused on bringing the best in specialty coffee, cold brew, and more to Boston's North Shore. We roast daily in small batches, dedicating ourselves to emphasizing the exciting and unique characteristics of each coffee and its origin. We have a wide-ranging selection of coffees from all over the world, and of all different roast levels, to suit every pallet. Coffee is the seed of a seasonal fruit, and we embrace this seasonality in our offerings.

Atomic is a family owned business, founded in 1996 with the opening of Atomic Cafe in Beverly, MA. A few years later, we started roasting our own coffee in a small space at the front of our shop. Today our three facilities (cafe, roastery, and cold brewery) are in three neighboring North Shore towns, but all within just a few miles of one another (and where we grew up!). We're proud to have helped kickstart the specialty coffee scene here in New England, and our passion for coffee is as strong as ever!

Fair Market Value:

$15 for Space Cadet, $43 for the Out of This World Sampler, $34.95 for the SRO Combo, $33.70 for the GK Combo, $50 for All Our Favorite Things, and $107 for Coffee For Champions.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Want to Support Your Favorite Weekend Programming on WERS?
Grab a WERS T-Shirt Today!
Proud to be 88.9
Thank You for Your Support!
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos
Treetop Flyers LIVE In Studio
Sarah Blacker LIVE In Studio Performing “Shiver”
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
DISPATCH in the Studio
LIVE In-Studio: LOLO

CONNECT WITH WERS