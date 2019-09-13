Most Likely to be the Life of the Party: Our WERS Alumni!

🎶🎶🎶

In honor of our 70th Birthday this year, we want to celebrate those who helped support this station since the beginning: our former students! It's time to throw it back to your college days here at 88-9. 😎

We’re looking for any photos, videos, or audio recordings from your time here at the station. If you’re an alum of WERS, send us your best memories from back in the day, and you may be included in a special video montage for our 70th Birthday Party! You'll also help us begin to build the WERS Alumni Archive.

Help support the station by sending in your throwbacks today, and don’t forget to buy your tickets to our 70th Birthday Party featuring Nick Lowe and Adia Victoria.

video@wers.org by October 1. Any form of media will be accepted! Submit all photos, videos, audio clips, or inquiries toby. Any form of media will be accepted!

🎶🎶🎶

Learn more about becoming a member and supporting 88-9 here.