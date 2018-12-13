Alternative Holiday Covers

By Lizzie Heintz

We all get a little tired of those classic holiday songs that play over and over from Thanksgiving to New Years. However, here's an alternative holiday classics playlist to spice up your holiday season.

“All I Want for Christmas is You” My Chemical Romance (originally by Mariah Carey)

Gerard Way’s unique voice certainly isn’t compromised in this Mariah Carey classic; in fact, MCR has found a way to bring their signature sound to the classic song in the best way. For any MCR fans, this song is a definite must for ANY playlist.

“Jingle Bells” Sugar & The Hi Lows (originally by Michael Buble)

“Jingle Bells” is a holiday classic just about everyone knows by heart, yet Sugar & The Hi Lows somehow manage to bring a fresh, bouncy face to the song. With a catchy rhythm and subtle instrumentals throughout the cover, this should definitely be a fan-favorite this alternative holiday season.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Death Cab for Cutie (originally by Darlene Love)

This cover transitions the upbeat, popular original into a mellow, easy listen. Death Cab for Cutie is known for their alternative-punk music style, but this song brings a new, chill vibe to the holiday classic.

"It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” In Memory (originally by Andy Williams)

This cover is a bit more hardcore than most, but definitely worth the listen! In Memory brings “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” to the glory of rock and roll, slamming it with electric guitar and a high-energy melody. Although definitely not a traditional holiday listen, it’s a new way to introduce the most wonderful time of the year!

“Frosty The Snowman” Bowling for Soup (original singer Gene Autry)

The beginning of this cover sounds like it could be any one of Bowling for Soup’s original songs. However, as soon as the chorus starts, the party starts. Like Gerard Way’s uniqueness is decipherable in the MCR cover of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Bowling for Soup brings the same authenticity to the childhood classic, making it a must-listen for all lovers of the living snowman.

“Let it Snow” C-Threep (originally by Vaughn Monroe)

Starting the cover with the electric guitar which quickly builds into an energetic chorus, C-Threep brings an originality to the classic song not often seen in other covers. While straying from the original melody in the chorus, the band impresses with powerful notes that would wow any rock fan.

“Deck the Halls” Relient K (originally a carol)

Relient K combines their hard-core style with “Deck the Halls”, with uncharacteristic (but beautiful) harmonies at the end of the head-banging rendition. It’s the perfect mixture of rock, roll, and holiday spirit.

“The Chanukah Song” Neil Diamond (originally by Adam Sandler)

If you’re looking for that perfect Hanukkah song to play at your holiday party, this is the song for you. Originally by Adam Sandler, “The Chanukah Song” hilariously explains growing up Jewish surrounded by those who celebrate Christmas. Neil Diamond takes this funny, upbeat song and brings in an edgy flare, making it the perfect edition to your alternative holiday playlist.