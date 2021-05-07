A Toast to Our Departing Seniors

Andie Jankowski - Membership Assistant/All A Cappella Host

Hometown: Newbury, MA

I’ve been at WERS on air since I started at Emerson in Fall 2017, and I was so excited and honored to go straight to live with All A Cappella!

Hosting that show was really a highlight for my time at Emerson. I started working in Membership in May 2018, and that really changed my life. It helped me learn my true passion: I changed my major to Marketing and now I am looking for new opportunities in the field as an official graduate of the college!

I am beyond thankful for my time at WERS, and I’m excited to see where my experience at the radio station can take me.