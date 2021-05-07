A Toast to Our Departing Seniors

The wonderful curse of WERS is that we're student run! Each year we get to make new friends and hear new voices on the air, but just the same we have to say goodbye to incredible talents every May. This group of Seniors kept us on air through a pandemic, and have collectively worked in every department at the station. More talent is always coming onboard, but this will be a hard bunch to top.
Megan Doherty - Morning News Anchor
Hometown: Burlington, MA
I’ve been at WERS for 2 years!
My future plans include looking for a job in the audio industry.
Brenna Epstein - Standing Room Only Host
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
I’ve been at WERS since the Fall of my sophomore year!
I plan on staying in Boston in the near future and I will be hosting SRO until September!
Zack Greenstein - Web Services Coordinator
Hometown: Ashland, MA
I’ve been at WERS since the beginning of my Freshman year! I started in the live mix department, working my way up to Wicked Local Coordinator. I became the Web Services Coordinator last December.
I’m currently interviewing for a few jobs in the music industry, and I’m excited to see where my journey will take me!
Isabel "Izzy" Indresano - Program/Production Coordinator
Hometown: Newburyport, MA
I’ve been at WERS for 3 years! (Started hosting in Fall 2018 and started working as a student leader in May 2020).
No future plans yet but will continue to host on air for the near future! Can’t say bye to you guys yet 😉
Andie Jankowski - Membership Assistant/All A Cappella Host
Hometown: Newbury, MA
I’ve been at WERS on air since I started at Emerson in Fall 2017, and I was so excited and honored to go straight to live with All A Cappella!
Hosting that show was really a highlight for my time at Emerson. I started working in Membership in May 2018, and that really changed my life. It helped me learn my true passion: I changed my major to Marketing and now I am looking for new opportunities in the field as an official graduate of the college!
I am beyond thankful for my time at WERS, and I’m excited to see where my experience at the radio station can take me.
Kevin Shin - Creative Coordinator
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Been at WERS: Since Spring of 2020.
Future plans: Working in marketing and studying graphic design on the side.
Lea Tatoris - Live Mix/Playground Host
Hometown: East Brunswick, NJ
I've been with the Live Mix Team at WERS since September 2017 or the beginning of my freshman year.
After graduation, I genuinely have no idea what I am doing but I'm hoping to get a job in the broadcast industry somewhere!! maybe!!