A Boston Thanksgiving Tradition

Discover WERS, WERS Essentials :: 11.23.2021
A WERS Thanksgiving Tradition

Join Jersey Hal on Thanksgiving Day as he continues the WERS tradition of playing “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” at 5 p.m. on 88.9.

Emerson Graduate Ken Shelton started this Boston radio tradition of playing the marathon length Arlo Guthrie song on WBCN radio more than 40 years ago on Thanksgiving. If youve never experienced the joy of this unusual holiday classic, this is the year.

The song, back in its day, was a deadpan protest against the Vietnam War draft. The gist of the song goes that Guthrie was arrested and convicted of dumping trash illegally which later lead to his being rejected by the Army draft board due to his “crime” of littering. Thats only a small slice of the ironies that unfold in Stockbridge, Massachusetts during the song.

Everyone at WERS wishes you a festive and safe Thanksgiving! As you drive to dinner or finish up cooking and cleanup, enjoy all 18 minutes of Alice's Restaurant Massacree at 5 p.m. on WERS! 

