The Ultimate 90’s Sing-Along Playlist

By Kenneth Cox

I may be a child of the 2000's, but much of the music I love comes from the 90's. It was a time where artists across genres and styles were supporting one another and fostering a uniquely creative music community. Some of my favorite artists like Radiohead, Björk, Lauryn Hill, and countless others all released revolutionary, classic albums during the 90's. Numerous songs from that time are perfect for singing along no matter where you are. Here are five classic tracks that are irresistible sing-alongs from the 90’s.

Losing My Religion - R.E.M

While R.E.M enjoyed underground success throughout the 1980’s, the band became massive throughout the 90’s. “Losing My Religion” is the track that brought the group to the forefront of rock. From the instantly recognizable opening of the track, frontman Michael Stipe guides the listener through his feelings of unrequited desire. The song is one of the most famous tracks of the 90’s, and it’s easy to see why. Stipe’s emotional delivery and instantly memorable melody makes "Losing My Religion" the perfect song to sing along with. Not to mention the fantastic music video, featuring Michael Stipe's signature flapping dance moves amidst kaleidoscopic visuals. From car rides to karaoke night, throw this one on and sing to your heart's content.

What’s Up? - 4 Non Blondes

Love it or hate it, one thing’s for certain — you know it. Before writing songs for artists like Gwen Stefani and Pink, Linda Perry and her band 4 Non Blondes became known for one of the most bombastic songs of the 90’s. Building from a simple acoustic guitar riff, “What’s Up?” explodes in the chorus into one of the most well-known refrains of all time. It’s almost impossible to not want to shout Perry’s lyrics at the top of your lungs during the five-minute track. By the time you're done listening, you'll know well what's going on — a sing-along for the ages.

Lovefool - The Cardigans

Disco may have been the sound of the 70’s, but Swedish group The Cardigans brought it back for their biggest international hit, “Lovefool.” Frontwoman Nina Persson’s feelings of desperation in a relationship falling apart are combined with a groovy, throwback beat to make an utterly unique track. “Love me, love me/Say that you love me” goes the chorus, and it’s sure to be stuck in the listener’s head within seconds. “Lovefool” became a smash hit in the US, soaring up the charts and showing up in 90’s teen movies like Romeo + Juliet and Cruel Intentions. Turn it up, sing along, and get it stuck in your head all over again.

Fade Into You - Mazzy Star

No other band of the 90’s was able to conjure dreaminess, melancholy, and a sense of wonder much like Mazzy Star. Fronted by Hope Sandoval, the California-based group creates ethereal songs that transport their listeners to a dimension only they can create. No song of theirs is more powerful than “Fade Into You.” From their 1993 album So Tonight That I Might See, “Fade Into You” is a ballad with a simple acoustic arrangement. However, it is the otherworldly voice of Sandoval that makes it one of the most memorable songs of the decade.

Just a Girl - No Doubt

Before going solo in the 2000's, Gwen Stefani got her start as part of alternative group No Doubt. “Just a Girl” is the song that brought Stefani from band member to international star. The song is a classic feminist anthem that criticizes the limiting roles that women have in society. Stefani takes on the world that wants to silence her, and in turn, created one of the hardest rocking songs of the decade. Whether you’re jamming out late at night or getting through the day, “Just a Girl” is a song that is sure to boost your spirits.

For more classic 90’s sing-alongs, check out our playlist!