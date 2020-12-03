88.9 FM WERS Boston Launches New HD2 Radio Format

88.9 FM WERS, is working to address Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with a new 24/7 urban music stream.

Launched on Thursday December 3rd at noon, the new music format has a home at 88.9 FM HD-2 for those with HD-equipped radios. ERS+ is also be available as a stream - online and via an app at www.WERSPLUS.org.

Before names like Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah or Mary J Blige were well known, WERS had a history of supporting them. Vintage WERS programs like The Black Experience, Rap Explosion and 88.9@Night still conjure fond memories for those keen on music discovery.

Now, WERS brings its rich past into the present with ERS+. The channel revives The Black Experience and serves Boston's R&B and Hip Hop community with the newest voices, such as Tobe Nwigwe, VanJess, and Durrand Bernarr along with a variety of favorites.

Says WERS Operations Manager Howard “D” Simpson, "What will set us apart from the others that play urban music is what always has – we have great ears for new music discovery and a deep library -- and we're not afraid to use both."

To accommodate the new HD2 format, the current Broadway show tunes format (Standing Room Only) is now an online streaming exclusive.