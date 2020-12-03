88.9 FM WERS Boston Launches New HD2 Radio Format

Discover WERS :: 12.03.2020

88.9 FM WERS, is working to address Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with a new 24/7 urban music stream.

Launched on Thursday December 3rd at noon, the new music format has a home at 88.9 FM HD-2 for those with HD-equipped radios. ERS+ is also be available as a stream - online and via an app at www.WERSPLUS.org.

Before names like Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah or Mary J Blige were well known, WERS had a history of supporting them. Vintage WERS programs like The Black Experience, Rap Explosion and 88.9@Night still conjure fond memories for those keen on music discovery.

Now, WERS brings its rich past into the present with ERS+. The channel revives The Black Experience and serves Boston's R&B and Hip Hop community with the newest voices, such as Tobe Nwigwe, VanJess, and Durrand Bernarr along with a variety of favorites.

Says WERS Operations Manager Howard “D” Simpson, "What will set us apart from the others that play urban music is what always has – we have great ears for new music discovery and a deep library -- and we're not afraid to use both."

To accommodate the new HD2 format, the current Broadway show tunes format (Standing Room Only) is now an online streaming exclusive.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Support Independent Businesses
WERS and Tobias Jesso Jr.
Weekly News: Allegations of Racism Emanate From Nation’s Oldest School
Weekly News: The Odd & Modern Process for Meeting Your Sperm Donor Siblings
Playlist

Playlist

in studio performances

Axel Flóvent’s Plan for the Future: An Interview
Live Mix Recap: Pure Bathing Culture
Flock of Dimes LIVE In Studio
Brett Dennen | WERS Interview & Performance
Singin’ In the Rain LIVE In Studio
Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record

CONNECT WITH WERS