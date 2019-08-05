WERS’ 70th Birthday

Discover WERS :: 08.05.2019
facebook link post2

WERS is hosting our 70th Birthday Party
featuring live music from:

Nick Lowe

&  special guest Adia Victoria

Saturday November 2, 2019
7:30 PM at the Paramount Center
Venue info here

Also included in the evening is a VIP reception that will feature a champagne toast to celebrate seven decades of music discovery on 88.9FM.

Tickets go on sale Friday August 9th at 10am through the Paramount Theatre Box Office.

There will a WERS Member Pre-sale beginning on August 7th at 10am. Proceeds from ticket sales support the music discovery found on 88.9FM WERS.

Not sure if you're a member? Call 617-824-8898

Details about refreshments coming soon!

ABOUT THE MUSICIANS:

nick for web

NICK LOWE has made his mark as a producer, songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, and a lengthy term as a musicians’ musician. Lowe has penned several well known songs like "Cruel to be Kind" and "(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding."

READ MORE
adia for web


ADIA VICTORIA opens the night with a rare stripped down set filled with gothic blues including WERS favorite, "Different Kind of Love."

READ MORE

MORE ABOUT WERS 70TH BIRTHDAY

 

Sponsorship opportunities are available now! Contact Associate Director of Underwriting & Corporate Support, Ali Dorman Fernandez:

Email: Ali_Dorman_Fernandez@emerson.edu

Phone: 617.824.3993

