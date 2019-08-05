WERS is hosting our 70th Birthday Party
featuring live music from:
Nick Lowe
& special guest Adia Victoria
Also included in the evening is a VIP reception that will feature a champagne toast to celebrate seven decades of music discovery on 88.9FM.
Tickets go on sale Friday August 9th at 10am through the Paramount Theatre Box Office.
There will a WERS Member Pre-sale beginning on August 7th at 10am. Proceeds from ticket sales support the music discovery found on 88.9FM WERS.
Not sure if you're a member? Call 617-824-8898
Details about refreshments coming soon!
ABOUT THE MUSICIANS:
NICK LOWE has made his mark as a producer, songwriter of at least three songs you know by heart, and a lengthy term as a musicians’ musician. Lowe has penned several well known songs like "Cruel to be Kind" and "(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding."
ADIA VICTORIA opens the night with a rare stripped down set filled with gothic blues including WERS favorite, "Different Kind of Love."
MORE ABOUT WERS 70TH BIRTHDAY
Sponsorship opportunities are available now! Contact Associate Director of Underwriting & Corporate Support, Ali Dorman Fernandez:
Email: Ali_Dorman_Fernandez@emerson.edu
Phone: 617.824.3993