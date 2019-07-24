WERS’ 70th Birthday: Paramount Info

Uncategorized :: 07.24.2019

PARAMOUNT THEATRE INFO

ADDRESS

559 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111

Box Office info:

TUE - SAT: 10AM to 6PM
SUN & MON: Closed

The Box Office is also open 2 hours prior to each performance.

Day of event sales:

Each venue's box office opens 2 hours prior to any event and remains open until 30 minutes after the event start time.

 

Transportation

Parking:

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Vehicles displaying a valid ADA placard can find accessible parking spaces directly around the corner from the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre on Stuart Street in front of Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery.

The LAZ Parking Garage at 660 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111 is also designed to accommodate accessibility needs.

STREET PARKING

Street parking is very limited in the Theatre District. Parking is not permitted on Washington Street or Tremont Street in front of the theatre at any time.

GARAGE PARKING

There are many parking garages within a few blocks of our theatres. Many offer evening or event rates. Please contact each garage directly for the most up-to-date information.

Click here for more parking info!

 

Public Transport:

The Paramount Theatre is also accessible via public transport! These T-stops are within walking distance:

Downtown Crossing (red, orange line)

Boylston (green line) 

Park Street (red, green line)

China Town (orange line)

