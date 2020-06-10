WERS is proud to present our second annual 617 Day!

Having been an active member of the Boston community for 70 years, WERS has always been committed to playing great music, and staying live and local, no matter what. We’re at our best when we amplify those who bring peace and joy to our world, and play songs that give strength during hardship. With this in mind, we’d like to announce our second annual 617 Day, a celebration of local music, local business, and local radio, taking place Wednesday, June 17. We hope you will join in on this day of unity through art.

What is 617 Day?

To shine a light on local music and local artists, WERS is hosting an all day celebration on-air and online – Including a special edition of Wicked Local Wednesday, our weekly salute to up-and-coming local artists. Tune in at 9 pm on 6/17 for an hour-long Wicked Local, featuring a wide array of artists and genres! Also, keep an ear out on-air and online for other special announcements 😉

How to get involved

Make sure to visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to participate in a full #617Day takeover!

Spread the word, and join us in celebrating the local music we love, and the artists that make Boston the wicked awesome community it is.