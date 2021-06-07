Join ‘ERS on Thursday, June 17th for 617 Day, our annual celebration of local music, local business, and local radio.

This year, we’ll feature a rotating cast of guest DJ's from all around Boston, who will take over the radio to play their favorite local artists. And we’ll also be highlighting businesses that make our area code so awesome. Make sure to join us on Thursday June 17th for 617 Day - made possible with listener support - on 88-9 WERS.

Our guest DJ's include… members of Buffalo Tom, Dispatch, Anjimile, O Positive, and more! Check back soon for the full lineup!

Why 617? It's been our area code in Boston since 1947, two years before 88-9 signed on!

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Make sure to visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to participate in a full #617Day takeover!

Spread the word, and join us in celebrating the local music we love, and the artists that make Boston the wicked awesome community it is.