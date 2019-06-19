Remembering and Honoring the “27 Club”

Kurt Cobain

The name rings thousands of bells for anyone who hears it - even those who aren’t fans of rock. As lead singer and songwriter, he founded the iconic grunge band, Nirvana, along with bassist Krist Novoselic in 1987 Seattle, Washington. Their first album, Bleach, was released in 1989. It gained the new band a good amount of recognition, as it was a different sound with a blend of alternative and punk rock that audiences hadn’t heard before. After catching the attention of major labels, the band released their second album, Nevermind, in 1991. Their lead single from the album “Smells Like Teen Spirit” boosted their popularity as it deeply connected with the teens of the 90s and began what many now know as the 90s angst and grunge era. Soon, the band shifted from the humble Seattle music scene to worldwide fame.

With 1992 came the release of their third and final album, In Utero. Cobain, Grohl - their longest running drummer - and Novoselic all agreed that it was their best. Cobain used the album as a way to vocalize his issues with fame and idolization. By that time, depression and drug addiction was heavily plaguing him and sadly became a larger part of his life. In 1994, when news broke of the singer’s suicide, an entire generation of people was heartbroken. It’s been more than 20 years since his death, yet Cobain’s mark on the alternative and rock world is still an immensely intense one. People who weren’t even alive for Nirvana’s reign still call themselves fans, constantly listening and praising the significance of the band and Cobain’s artistry.

The Grammy's awarded Nirvana with Best Alternative Music Album in 1996. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with a 2000 NME award for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” as Best Single Ever. To this day, Nevermind continues to be renowned as one of the top 10 best and most influential albums to ever be released. Many fans struggle with finding the best ways to honor the singer. Yet, it’s obvious as the most important thing to Cobain was his music. Honor Kurt by listening to his music and passionately jam out to it without a care in the world.