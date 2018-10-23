One of the wonders of music is that it brings people together and connects them. This Live Music Week, our focus is on the community that UnCommon Radio provides. And in celebration of that, we’re kicking off the drive with a special day dedicated to Women Who Rock! All day long, join us as we rock out to best and most kick-butt ladies around – including everyone from Courtney Barnett to Jade Bird. On top of that, we’ll be giving away VIP tickets to see Letters to Cleo! Fronted by local leading lady, Kay Hanley – this is something you won’t want to miss.



The details: Support the independent station that brings you the best mix of music discovery and rock icons by donating to WERS today. And, when you chip in $30 a month or make a one-time donation of $360, we’ll send you a pair of VIP tickets to see Letters to Cleo this November at Paradise Rock Club! Supply is limited, and when they’re gone… they’re gone! So donate now for your chance to kick it like it’s 1999.

Want to make the biggest difference? Consider joining our 889ers Society. More information here.