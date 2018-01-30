}

Win Boston Calling VIP Passes

Member news :: 01.30.18
Listener support makes it possible to bring you the most new music year after year. That’s part of the reason why you heard so many Boston Calling artists here first on WERS.

Featuring The Killers, The National, Paramore and so many other WERS favorites – this year’s Boston Calling looks better than ever. We want to make sure you can see the whole thing in style. That’s why this February, we’re giving away VIP weekend passes to the show!

Make a sustaining donation in support of the music and programs you love today and be automatically entered to win!

BECOME A SUSTAINER

Already a sustaining member? Then you're already entered to win! Sustaining members at WERS are automatically entered to win all our amazing prizes - including this one! Join them today at the popular $10/month level. Give now.

No purchase necessary to win, but we hope you'll support WERS. Full contest rules available here

