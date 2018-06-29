Wicked Local Wednesday LIVE from Faneuil Hall Marketplace
EVERY WEDNESDAY, 12-9PM
ALL SUMMER LONG
We take Wicked Local Wednesday Live from the WERS studio to Faneuil Hall Marketplace to highlight the best of Boston's local talent!
Experience the live sounds of Berklee musicians, street performers, and our featured Wicked Local Wednesday artists from the WERS stage. Free and open to the public, it's the perfect kick to get through the week!
In addition, we will be broadcasting live to 88.9FM and WERS.org a few songs at 8PM. Learn more and RSVP on Facebook.
WHO'S ON JULY 4th
12-2PM Jillian Dawn
2-4PM Ryan LaPerle
4-5PM Sarah S
5-6PM Harry Egan
6-7PM Jonathan Garcia
Featuring our Wicked Local Wednesday artist of the week
8-9PM Max Kennedy