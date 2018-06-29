Wicked Local Wednesday LIVE from Faneuil Hall Marketplace

EVERY WEDNESDAY, 12-9PM

FANEUIL HALL MARKETPLACE

ALL SUMMER LONG

We take Wicked Local Wednesday Live from the WERS studio to Faneuil Hall Marketplace to highlight the best of Boston's local talent!

Experience the live sounds of Berklee musicians, street performers, and our featured Wicked Local Wednesday artists from the WERS stage. Free and open to the public, it's the perfect kick to get through the week!

In addition, we will be broadcasting live to 88.9FM and WERS.org a few songs at 8PM. Learn more and RSVP on Facebook.