Just Announced: WERS Presents a Wicked Good Festival

Member news :: 05.04.18
88.9 WERS is proud to present a Wicked Good Festival, featuring FREE performances from Bleachers, Buffalo Tom, Juliana Hatfield, and Air Traffic Controller with even more still to be announced! Free and open to the public, this community event on Boston Common will be fun for the whole family. So plan to join us on August 18th for our first ever and totally FREE Wicked Good Festival – make sure to check back regularly for festival updates and additions to the lineup.

FREE? SERIOUSLY?!

WERS believes that music should be accessible to all. That's the public radio way! So rather than charge hundreds of dollars for tickets... we're asking that instead, you take ownership of the festival in a way that makes sense for you by making a donation. Contributions of any size make a big difference, but give $100 or more and we’ll send you a limited edition festival t-shirt.

Thank you in advance for your generosity.

