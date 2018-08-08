}

Wicked Good Festival FAQ

:: 08.08.18

We're so excited for the Wicked Good Festival on August 18th at the Boston Common! Please note that the rules of the Common do apply during the festival, but there are a couple of things we wanted to draw your attention to:

 

Where on the Boston Common can I find the festival?

You can find us on the parade grounds at the corner of Beacon and Charles. There is no entrance and no ticket check - just walk in and join the crowd!

 

How can I get there?

You have options such as driving and public transportation. If you choose to take the T, the nearest stops are as follows:

Green Line: Arlington, Boylston, Park Street

Red Line: Park Street

Orange Line: Chinatown

Pro tip: the MBTA is offering a $10 all-weekend pass on the Commuter Rail.

 

Is there parking?

Parking will be available at the Boston Common Garage.

 

When does the festival start and end?

The first artist goes on at 12PM, and the show will wrap up by 7:30PM.

Here is the full lineup.


Can I bring my own food?

Yes, feel free to bring your own food! Coolers and picnic baskets are welcome.

In addition, the Roxy's Grilled Cheese food truck will be at the festival - featuring their own Wicked Good Grilled Cheese! Also, they are donating a portion of their proceeds to WERS.


Can I bring my friends?

Of course! This event is free for everyone to attend and all are welcome.

 

How about my kids?

Absolutely! The more the merrier.

 

Will there be refreshments?

In addition to Roxy's Grilled Cheese, there will be a water-refill area courtesy of Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

 

Can I bring a chair or blanket to sit on?

Yes! Blankets and chairs are welcome.

 

What is WERS?

We are a radio station running out of Emerson College founded 70 years ago. Read more here. 

WERS is grateful to sculptor Nancy Schon for her kind permission to adapt her famous ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ sculpture on Boston Common

Thank you to our festival sponsors:

Thank you to our nonprofit partners - be sure to check them out at the Festival.

Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council

The Ally Coalition

Freedom For All

MassVote

Women in Music Boston

Everytown and Moms Demand Action

St. Francis House

Rosie's Place

Boston Jewish Film Festival

