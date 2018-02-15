What is the Beasley Radio Talent Institute?
FAQs
• The National Radio Talent System is the only program of its kind in the world . It’s a system of Radio Talent Institutes on college campuses across America, each connected to the National Radio Talent System , to discover, coach and nurture entry - level talent for the industry.
• The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is an intense 10 - day program held on the campus of Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.
• Students who complete the Institute have a substantially higher rate of post - graduate placement to start their careers.
• Many Institute students attain internships through broadcasters they meet during the 10 days as well as get their first jobs to start their careers .
• All college, graduate students , and recent graduates are welcome and accepted from all universities in the state and region. A total of 25 students are accepted on a rolling acceptance, so the earlier you apply the better your chances.
• The Beasley Radio Talent Institute builds on the education yo u are already receiving by bridging the campus - to - career gap that exists for most college students , and is done in a way that is un - replicated.
• The National Radio Talent System provides a “Certificate of Completion” from the Beasley Radio Talent Institute and a “Radio Marketing Professional” certification from the Radio Advertising Bureau.
• The cost to you is only $3 8 5.00, and that cost includes a meal card for lunch to use during the 10 days. Housing, if needed, is available on campus.
To apply, go to NationalRadioTalentSystem.com and apply.
There you will get all the details you need, including the dates of the Institute, the deadline date for applying, qualifications, the curriculum, etc.
We hope to see your application soon, and I look forward to seeing you this summer at the Beasley Radio Talent Institute. When you go to the Application page, there you will find what you’ll need to send along with your application. Don’t delay. By taking the initiative to be an intern at a radio station, that says to us that you are most likely a student the Beasley Radio Talent Institute wants and the kind of person the broadcast industry will want to hire.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me.
Director of Operations