WERS’ first Wicked Good Festival brings free music back to Boston Common

By Regan Harvey

Saturday marked the inaugural run of the Wicked Good Festival on the Boston Common, hosted by us, WERS 88.9FM and Emerson College. The festival celebrated the spirit of public radio by hosting a free concert open to all ages. Along with our partners and vendors, the eclectic range of musicians attracted a variety of attendees, young and old, human and canine. Friends set up blankets and picnics, families tossed frisbees, and everyone enjoyed the unexpectedly warm weather.

JahRiffe & Jah-N-I Movement kicked off the afternoon with some reggae tracks.

The endearingly cheerful lead singer JahRiffe invited the crowd to “enjoy the vibes and share this energy.” The band’s style is a roots influenced reggae with subtle elements of electronic and rap. As described by Jariffe, the unique sound stood for freedom of the mind, body, and soul. The musician introduced his band as members of the movement and told the crowd that they had become part of the movement by enjoying their music together. JahRiffe concluded the set with the sentiment, “Rasta can’t fade.”